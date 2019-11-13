Rithvik Dhanjani Spills The Beans On Making His Bollywood Debut With Satte Pe Satta

Rithvik Dhanjani is a popular television face and enjoys a huge fan following on the platform. But now, if the industry rumour mill is anything to go by, then it is being speculated that Rithivik will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s Satte Pe Satta remake.

However, when the actor was quizzed about the news, Rithvik had a very witty reply. Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, the actor said, “When the time is right, the world will know. A little bit of patience is all we need. Currently, there are a lot of things going on, which I can’t speak of.”

The actor also said that 2020 will be a game-changing year for him on the professional front. Rithvik revealed, “2020 is going to be an extreme year for me professionally. I hope for it to start with a bang and for it to be great. I want to be part of cinema whose stories haven’t been told, stories that I can resonate with, stories I would want to see as a cinema lover and that bring about a change in the lives of people. I’m hoping 2020 is the year where these dreams get fulfilled.”

Rithvik is a popular face on the small screen and had recently made headlines when speculations began doing rounds of him tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Asha Negi.

