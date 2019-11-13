Shweta Tiwari On Marriage With Abhinav Kohli: “It Was A Poisonous Infection & I Had To Take It Out”

A few months ago, the truth of Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli’s broken marriage came out. The duo made headlines when the actress’ daughter Palak accused Abhinav of alleged domestic violence.

During that time, there have also been reports of Kohli molesting Palak. However, she cleared on her Instagram post that there was no truth to the reports of molestation, but the case of domestic violence was true.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress opened up about how she is feeling right now in life after the whole matter. Shweta said, “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy.”

Shweta Tiwari further added that just because something bad has happened in her life, she won’t stop living her life. “I have to look after my life, my kids, their school, their doctor, my house, my phone and electric bills,” added the Parvarish actress.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram post, Palak had mentioned, “Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too.”

