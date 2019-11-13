Bigg Boss 13’s Siddharth Shukla Accused Of Doing DRUGS On Dil Se Dil Tak Sets!

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has been making a lot of noise ever since his entry in the show. Not only has his aggressive nature has been a hot topic of discussion, but also there have been new revelations coming in from his previous co-stars. Post his Balika Vadhu co-star accusing him of inappropriate behaviour, now reports suggest that the actor has been under the influence of drugs on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak, which also starred Rashami Desai.

Recent reports suggest that the actor had been doing drugs during the shoot of Dil Se Dil Tak, and that was a major reason behind his unacceptable behaviour, which also led to his co-actors reaching out to the makers. A source close to Desi Martini reveals the same as, “Sidharth would use drugs on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak which used to further aggravate his anger issues. Apart from getting involved in verbal spats with his co-stars, Siddharth also engaged in physically abusive fights, creating a ruckus on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak, and making it pretty much impossible to carry on the shoots. When the co-stars complained about his violent behaviour, he was asked to leave the show.”

It has been seen multiple times that Sidharth along with Rashami have been indirectly mentioning about their past grudges on Bigg Boss 13, and accusing each other of various charges. Rashami, in fact, has often been accused of targeting Sidharth in the house almost all the time, by the netizens, host Salman Khan and the viewers too.

While almost the entire digital world is divided between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, and have been keeping their views on who’s right, these latest accusations on Shukla have only left people baffled.

What do y’all think about the entire row? Share your views in the comment section.

