Mouni Roy On Rumours Around Her Dating Life: “It Does Get Irritating At Times”

Mouni Roy is an extremely popular face on the small screen, but her Bollywood debut too has garnered her a lot of appreciation and love. While Mouni is striving at carving her own niche in Bollywood, the Naagin actress is not quite happy about making it to the headline constantly due to her personal life.

While Mouni has often been linked to various men in Bollywood, the Gold actress maintains her stand that she is very much single. Recently Mouni was linked to a Dubai based businessman but she was quick to rubbish any such report.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mouni has said, “I’m absolutely single. I don’t know where all these stories come from. I should be allowed to have friends who are boys like everyone else. I spend time with them, but that doesn’t mean I am dating them, right?”

Mouni further said, “When I find the right man and decide to get married, I’ll let everyone know. There’s no pressure from my family nor I’m in a hurry. So, it does get irritating at times, but I realize there’s no point in feeling bad about such things. All these rumors are keeping prospective men away from me (laughs).”

Meanwhile, Mouni’s last outing Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani, received a mix response from the audiences. Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

