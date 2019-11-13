Tara Sutaria Wants To Be The First Female Actor Who Sings Her Own Songs!

Tara Sutaria got a dream debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. But Tara is not new to the show biz. The actress has been working with Disney and doing a lot of theater since umpteen years now. And now as Tara gears up for the release of her next, Marjaavaan, she is excited to play a non-conventional character.

For those living under the rock, Tara Sutaria’s character in Marjaavaan is that of a mute girl. Speaking about her debut and getting such a powerful part in the second film itself, Tara said, “I think I am very lucky to be able to do such a film as my second movie. It’s also exciting to play a character that can showcase so many different emotions, especially considering she is mute. She can hear, but can’t speak. I don’t think any other actor is doing such a part. So, it feels unique and rare, and it’s a great opportunity to show expressions and emotions without having any dialogue also, I have never died in a film before (laughs). That too was kind of exciting actually.”

But the actress was also quick to mention that though she loves acting in films, she dearly misses her theater days and might soon return to the stage. “I have done a lot of theatre while growing up, during my teens. And I really miss it. I also feel that once you are a part of the theatre world, it’s difficult not to go back to it. At some point, I would surely do that. I love watching plays as well. I have stopped singing completely and that’s something I want to get back to. I would like to be the first person (female actor) who always sings her own songs. I hope to be able to produce and direct as well in the future.”

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles is set to release on the 15th November.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!