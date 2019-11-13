WHOA! Shah Rukh Khan Helped Marjaavaan Team For Riteish Deshmukh’s VFX As A Dwarf

Shah Rukh Khan has earned the superstar tag for a reason. Not only has his kickass acting won hearts over the years, but so has his humble and helping nature. The actor has time and now been seen helping his contemporaries and closed ones, and this time it’s the Marjaavaan team! Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria, here’s exactly how SRK came to their rescue.

For the unversed, Riteish Deshmukh’s character in the film will be seen as a dwarf and Shah Rukh Khan has mastered that role right with his last release, Zero. Co-incidentally both the movies were being shot during the same time, and SRK helped the Marjaavaan makers to nail the VFX by showing certain scenes from his movie.

Riteish has himself revealed it all in a conversation with Times Of India as, “I am thankful to Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, we were shooting Marjaavaan at the same time when Zero was being shot, and Shah Rukh was gracious enough to show us certain VFX shots from his film. He had the best equipment available and the production was also on a higher scale. Sometimes, budget can be a limitation and at such times, it is all about how smartly you pull it off. As a director, I think that Milap has shot intelligently.”

Meanwhile, Marjaavaan marks the reunion of Sidharth Malhotra with Riteish after the super successful Ek Villain, which also witnessed Sidharth as the protagonist and the latter as the antagonist.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 22 but will now be releasing on November 15. The film also stars Tara Sutaria as a mute character.

