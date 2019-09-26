Marjaavaan Trailer: Are Your ‘Seetis’ Ready? Because Sidharth Malhotra & Riteish Deshmukh Make Sure You Blow The Hell Out Of It!

After teasing the fans for almost a year, the team of Marjaavaan has finally put an end to the anticipation. The team released the posters of the Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria starrer film a few days back and now the trailer is out as well.

The 3 minutes 10 seconds long trailer is a perfect combination of romance and action. Just any other classic Milap Zaveri film, the trailer of Marjaavaan will keep you hooked, wanting for more. The cast including Sidharth, Riteish and Tara look quite convincing and we cannot miss mentioning how good Tara and Sidharth’s chemistry is.

The trailer is quite gripping and it picks up as you move ahead. Sidharth rustic look is quite appealing and you wont be disappointed with his action scenes. Tara looks surreal in the trailer but what’s new is seeing Riteish in the dwarf avatar. Rakul also makes a few appearances in the trailer and her avatar will leave you intrigued. The rat-n-cat chase will be an interesting watch and now we have to see how Milap Zaveri indulges these characters in the story. Check out the trailer right here:

The dialogues in the trailer are quite hard-hitting and we have to mention the several punchlines that are inserted in the trailer. Tara plays a mut girl and this duo looks quite convincing on the screen. The film will be full of dramatic action scenes so it is good news for all the action genre lovers.

Directed by the Satyamev Jayate director Milap Zaveri, the film is backed by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. The film is slated for a November 8 release.

