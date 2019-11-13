Imtiaz Ali’s Next Film After Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s Aaj Kal To Be Madhubala’s Biopic?

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali grabbed the spotlight earlier this week when his much appreciated and highly loved film Rockstar completed 8 years since its release. Today, Imtiaz is in news again as the grapevine has it that the filmmaker is all set to make a biopic on the life of the yesteryear beauty Madhubala post his next release Aaj Kal.

If the rumours turn out to be true, this will be the first time that the director will be entering the biopic genre. According to the reports in Bollywood Hungama, Imtiaz is keen on bringing Madhubala’s life on-screen.

The reports also state that he has recently acquired the rights to make a biopic on the life of the Mughal-e-Azam actress. Though it isn’t fixed yet whether the project will be a feature film. Speculations have it that it might be a film or a web series. The biopic will trace Madhubala’s journey from the time she made her debut as the child artist in Basant to her big break in Bollywood with Neel Kamal opposite Raj Kapoor.

It is also said that the director has acquired a Life Story Rights Assignment Agreement with the family of the late actress. There are no updates about who the director is seeking to step into the shoes of the veteran actress but it is said that Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan would like to see Kareena Kapoor Khan play the part.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz is geared up for his next Aaj Kal which stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The film has wrapped up and is in the post-production stage. Aaj Kal said to be the sequel to Imtiaz’s Love Aaj Kal is set for a Valentine’s release on February 14, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!