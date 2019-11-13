One First Look Poster: Mammootty As A Powerful Politician Looks Promising

Mollywood megastar Mammootty has three huge releases lined up for release in the form of M.Padmakumar’s period action venture Mamangam, Ajai Vasudev’s action drama Shylock and Santhosh Viswanath’s political drama One.

It was very recent when Mammootty took on his twitter account to share the first look poster from One.

Talking about the first looks poster, the actor can be seen in a white khadi shirt teamed with glasses and wristwatch addressing the audience from a stage.

Though nothing much has been revealed about the actor’s character, except that he will be playing a politician. But if reports are to be believed Mammootty may be seen playing the role of Kerala CM.

Actresses Gayathri Arun and Samyukhta Menon will be playing the leading ladies in the political drama.

The Mammootty starrer has been bankrolled by Ichais Production house. The music for the film is been composed by Gopi Sundar.

The release date of the Mammootty starrer is yet to be finalized.

Talking about the Mammootty’s other two releases Mamangam and Shylock, the actor in the M.Padmakumar’s directorial (Mamangam) will be seen playing a warrior in the 17th Century based period action drama.

The film will hit the big screen on 12th December in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Talking about his film Shylock, Mammooty in the action drama will be seen playing the role of a ruthless money lender with grey shades.

Shylock is a bilingual film which will hit big screens in Malayalam and Tamil languages on occasion of Christmas.

