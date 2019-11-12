Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty Hilariously Bash Fallout Rumours – Video Inside

It was all a joy ride for the fans waiting for Rohit Shetty’s next directorial starring Akshay Kumar titled Sooryavanshi until when the news of their fallout broke in. While the news is going viral with each passing minute, the two now have come out and rubbished all rumours in a hilarious video that is here to make your day.

It was reported that Akshay and Rohit had major differences regarding the script and many facets of the film. While there were sources who told a leading portal that the two are not even on talking terms and won’t even promote the film together, Akshay and Rohit now have shared a video to kill the rumours.

The video features Akshay, Rohita and Katrina Kaif on the sets of the film. It begins with Katrina flashing the fallout headline on phone following which the two men enter the frame and begin a hand to hand fight which is super funny. The two shout at the top of their voices that they have to fight since rumours have told them to and it is hilarious.

Akshay while sharing the video on Twitter wrote, “#BreakingNews – A fallout which

might just make your day.”

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with two Singhams featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. Recently the trio Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay even shot for the climax of the film.

Starring Katrina opposite Akshay, the film is set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2020, and has turned out to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!