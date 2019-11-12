Joker: Todd Phillips Reveals He Deleted A Scene From Joaquin Phoenix Starrer Because It Was ‘TOO INSANE’

Joker released last month and opened up to rave reviews from moviegoers. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role of Arthur Fleck AKA Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime.

In the film, we have seen so many intense scenes which will remain etched in our minds. Whether it’s his breakdown at the dumpster or his horrific act on ‘The Murray Franklin Show’ or the climax, several such scenes are quite hard-hitting to digest.

However, filmmaker Todd Philips revealed that there was a much intense scene in the film that didn’t make it to the theatre. The director called this scene as ‘too insane’ to be included in the film.

As reported by Comicbook.com, the War Dogs director said, “So, we would finish our days early sometimes and we started doing this thing, Joaquin and I, we called it … a study of insomnia. It was our own fun little thing like we have an hour left in the day, let’s light this kitchen, Joaquin let’s do something over by the sink or the fridge, and let’s just set up two cameras, Larry (Sher) would operate one, Jeff (Groth) would operate the other, and we would do these things—the fridge was one of those.”

He added, “It wasn’t in the script it was something that Joaquin just kind of did and there were a few others, there’s only one other that’s in the movie and it’s when he’s laughing after he goes to Zazie’s (Beetz) apartment and he comes back down the hall and he’s laughing alone in that living room, that was another one. There were two or three others we shot, one that is amazing in a bathtub, but I don’t think we can actually include it in an R-rated movie and it’s not because it was pornographic, it was just insane.”

However, the sad news for the Joker fans is that they won’t get to see any deleted scene from the film. Todd himself confirmed that none of the deleted scenes from this Joaquin starrer will be out.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!