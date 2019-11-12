Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Fans – Here’s How You Can Make Chulbul Pandey Speak Your Written Dialogue In The Film

Nobody loves their fans like Chulbul Pandey, and as proof, the superstar is kickstarting a never before seen promotional activity! Robinhood Pandey has launched a unique contest, where audience can turn writer for him, and the wittiest and most badass dialogue will actually be featured in Dabangg 3!

Chulbul shared a video on his social media, where the supercop can be seen taking on goons, but instead of giving a counter response, he asks his fans to send dialogues which can be used, and most Dabangg response will actually be featured in the movie. Indeed, one can truly leave it to the megastar to surprise his fans with unique ideas and concepts!

Chulbul shared the announcement on his social media with the caption,

India are you ready for badass Dabanggbaazi?

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinka and Kicca Sudeep. Actress Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with this action-drama.

