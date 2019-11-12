EXCLUSIVE! Yami Gautam On Bala’s Success: “Such Incredible Numbers Is A Testimony That People Have Enjoyed The Film”

Bala is making the audience laugh as well as making them realise how to accept and love themselves. Starring Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the film hit the screens on November 8, 2019.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film opened to immense positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics. Ayushmann’s character of a young man dealing with premature balding and Yami’s as TikTok queen Pari has left the audience in splits. Bhumi has also left an impact with her strong performance.

Coming to Yami Gautam, she is a surprise package as TikTok diva in Bala. If you watch the film, you’ll feel like the actress has been doing these videos from the beginning, that level of perfection and drama she has brought to her character.

Within 4 days, Bala has entered the 50-crore club. When Koimoi asked the Vicky Donor actress about the love her performance and film is receiving, she said, “We are all very humbled by the incredible love we have received in the past few days. I’m really happy that people have gone out and seen the movie in such incredible numbers and that I believe is a testimony that people have enjoyed the film.”

“The last 4 days have been extremely amazing with so much love that the audiences have given me and I’m truly thankful to Amar and Niren to make Pari Mishra, a character I absolutely loved playing. The love I have received from my peers, the audiences have truly been humbling. I’m so happy that people have related to my character, something I loved embodying for the duration of the shoot,” Yami added.

Have you watched Bala yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!