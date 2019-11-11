EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ali Fazal & Shriya Pilgaonkar Share Interesting Scoop About Their Netflix Original Film ‘House Arrest’

Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar are all set to entertain us with their upcoming Netflix original film titled ‘House Arrest‘. The actors earlier shared screen space in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur (2018). This is the second time the duo worked together and had their bond has only grown stronger.

In an interview with Koimoi, we asked Ali and Shriya what appealed to them about the film. The Fukrey actor said, “Isn’t it a lovely concept? I think it’s an actor’s delight (to be a part of Netflix). For so many days, this guy is shut inside the house. I found the idea very quirky and very strange and hard to pull off. “

Shriya answered, “There was no reason to not agree to do the film. I obviously wanted to work with Netflix and this is my first Netflix original which I was very kicked about. And as Ali said it is really strange, fun, intriguing, poignant and all in one. It’s very unique and I don’t think I’ve seen something like this on the screen before.

Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar also reveal interesting scoop about their character, if they believe in the idea of ‘self house arrest’ and the fun they had while working on the film.

Watch the interview below:



The film is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu and also stars Jim Sarbh and Barkha Singh. The film will stream on Netflix from November 15, 2019.

