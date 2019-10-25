House Arrest Trailer: Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jim Sarbh & Barkha Singh’s Film Excite Us With The Unique Concept

The much-awaited trailer of Netflix film House Arrest is out. It’s another interesting Hindi Netflix film that the audience has been waiting for a long time. House Arrest stars Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jim Sarbh and Barkha Singh in the lead roles.

As we saw in the trailer, Ali Fazal plays the role of a guy named Karan who puts himself under the house arrest. Jim Sarbh plays the role of Ali’s best friend named JD who desperately wants Karan to get out of his house and start living a normal life.

Barkha Singh plays the role of a nosy neighbour who keeps a package at Karan’s place which has a man wrapped in bubble wrap. Shriya Pilgaonkar is seen as a journalist who is interested in knowing about Karan’s life and why he isolated himself away from the world.

Netflix describes the film, “Karan’s not left his house in months. He insists he’s happier home alone – away from the chaos of the world. Then one day, two women, a giant, and a small bubble wrapped gangster barge into Karan’s well-arranged life and house, unannounced. What ensues is utter chaos as Karan realises that try as he might, he can’t keep the world out forever.”

Watch the trailer below:

House Arrest is Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu and produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish. It will be streaming on Netflix from November 15, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!