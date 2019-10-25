Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana To Shake A Leg With Punjabi Star Sonam Bajwa On The Song ‘Na Na Na Goriye’

Sonam Bajwa who’s ruling the roost of Punjabi cinema with her back to back blockbusters is all set to appear on Hindi screens with a song in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. Sonam has appeared in the biggest of Punjabi blockbusters with Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk & Gippy Grewal along with headlining solo female lead hits this year on her own shoulders in Gudiyan Patole and Ardab Mutiyaraan.

Now this “Ardab Patola” is going to be seen shaking a leg in Hardy Sandhu’s blockbuster punjabi song “Na Na Na Goriye” featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. Earlier there were reports that Sonam Bajwa has also done a song with Varun Dhawan in his Street Dancer which is set to release in January 2020, it seems Bollywood has taken a liking to this oomphy punjabi diva and it won’t be far off that we see Sonam in a full fledged role in Hindi films.

Coming to Bala, along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the leading roles. Ayushmann’s character in the film deals with premature balding and the film also focuses on the topic of racism in India.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated to release on November 7, 2019.

Are you excited to see Ayushmann and Sonam shaking a leg together to this peppy number? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

