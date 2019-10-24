We all really admire Bollywood celebrities’ style and fashion game. But it’s not just them but the whole team that works really hard to bring a vision to life. From their dress designers to their stylists, everybody is on their toes to make these celebs look perfect. While Bollywood celebrities love wearing exclusive designer labels, there are a few celebrities like Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and many more who have their own clothing lines.

So here’s a list of a few celebrities who are proud creators of their own fashion labels:

Salman Khan- Being Human

Salman Khan usually wears his home brand, Being Human and promotes it everywhere he goes. Being Human is actually Salman’s NGO which provides education and healthcare services for underprivileged in Indian. Isn’t a good cause to start your own clothing range for!

Deepika Padukone- All About You

Deepika Padukone’s home brand All About You is available on various shopping sites and provides a wide range of clothes for women to choose from. The price range is quite reasonable and the label promotes body positivity.

Hrithik Roshan- HRX

Hrithik Roshan’s home brand, HRX is a clothing range which provides a wide range of sports shoes, tracks, and fitness bands. It is inspired by his life and the collection is quite good at pretty reasonable prices.

Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor- Rheson

Sonam Kapoor and her stylist younger sister’s home brand, Rheson is one of the most fashionable brands available for women in India. Sonam is known for her style and what better than her own brand to take inspiration from. It’s available on Shopper’s Stop all across India.

Anushka Sharma: NUSH

Anushka Sharma’s home brand, Nush is all about no discrimination, no conditions, love without limits. It provides a wide variety of clothes for women. And we especially love those tees with quotes by Nush.

