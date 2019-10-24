War Box Office Day 22: Keeps Bringing On Moolah As It Gears Up To Close Week Three

War Box Office Day 22: War is all set to conclude its third week on a high as today is the last big day before Housefull 4, Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh take over majority of screens and shows from tomorrow. The film is still showing good numbers all over as 1.80 crores* more came in on Wednesday.

Traditionally, the films taper down to collections around 1 crore or its vicinity before the screens are taken away. However, in the case of the Siddharth Anand directed film, this would happen even as it is still collecting around 2 crores on a daily basis. This pretty much shows how the film may end up doing around 10 crores less than its potential business due to new competition coming in and taking away the screens.

Nonetheless, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff would still be pleased with the fact that it has already collected 307.75 crores* so far and would be close to 310 crores before the week comes to a close. From here, it would still manage to get around 10 crores more as the big Monday is still awaited, which is the day after Diwali and is guaranteed to bring in houseful shows for War wherever it would be playing.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!