Housefull 4 Box Office: The festival of Diwali is known for some biggest Bollywood openings at the box office and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 is sure shot to carry forward the trend. Though the movie will not enjoy the benefit of Diwali as the actual festivities starts from Sunday, it is still looking for some big numbers on its opening day.

Speaking particularly about Akshay Kumar, the actor bagged his highest opener with Mission Mangal (29.16 crores) this year and to surpass its numbers will be difficult for Housefull 4 as MM enjoyed a benefit of Independence Day holiday. Nonetheless, Housefull 4’s advance booking trends are impressive and assures of making some changes in Akki’s highest grossing list, if not at the top.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Top 10 openers:

Mission Mangal – 29.16 crores

Gold – 25.25 crores

Kesari – 21.06 crores

2.0 (Hindi) – 20.25 crores

Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crores

Brothers – 15.20 crores

Housefull 3 – 15.20 crores

Rowdy Rathore – 15.01 crores

Rustom – 14.11 crores

Housefull 2 – 14 crores

For now, it’s safe to say that Housefull 4 will take the biggest start for the franchise and has high possibility of beating Brothers, Singh Is Bliing, 2.0 and Kesari as well, which will clearly be a very good opening. If it manages to surpass Gold, it will be a huge feat for the movie.

Slated for the arrival on 25th October 2019, Housefull 4 is reincarnation comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles.

