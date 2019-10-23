Salman Khan Is Now ‘Accepting Rishtas’ – ASSEMBLE Ladies!

Salman Khan just unveiled the trailer of Dabangg 3 and we just can’t get enough of Chulbul Pandey. The trailer is a rollercoaster ride of guns and roses. Blazing guns, full masala entertainment and witty dialogues are so Salman’s style. No one can pull it better than the man himself. At the trailer launch, Salman spoke about a lot of things and guess what he also revealed?

He made a big revelation and said that he is now accepting rishtas. While talking about his character Chulbul Pandey, he revealed that not Chulbul but Salman is accepting marriage proposals now. Well, isn’t this the best thing we have seen and heard today! Check out the video here:

Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kichha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan in prominent roles. Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar is also making her debut with this installment and will be seen playing Salman’s love interest. It will reprise earlier characters played by Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tinnu Anand and Mahie Gill. Mahesh Manjrekar, who played Sonakshi’s father Haria in the first part, will be seen in a cameo.

The movie that is slated to hit the screens on December 20, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

