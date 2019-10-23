Dabangg 3 Trailer Review: Salman Khan As Chulbul Pandey Is Here To Give His Fans Triple Orgasm

Dabangg 3 Trailer Review: Once Upon A Time In Bollywood, Salman Khan was popular as Prem. But then came 2010 and everyone went crazy over his Chulbul Pandey avatar. With this Dabangg character, he didn’t just revive his career but also got a huge boost to his already big fan following.

Over the years, Dabangg has become a huge franchise and its 3rd installment has been awaited since 2012 – the year of Dabangg 2‘s release. The wait of the fans is now almost over as Dabangg 3 is less than 2 months away and the trailer of the film has just dropped.

As we all know, Dabangg 3 is actually a prequel to the first part as it tells how Chulbul Pandey became like what he is now.

Dabangg 3’s trailer promises Dhamaal of a film for the fans of the franchise and masses. I remember the frenzy Dabangg had created back in 2010 in mass centers which were overpacked and still the audience was enjoying without taking care of their comfort. Dabangg 3 carries huge expectations as well and the trailer is exciting enough. Salman Khan is back in the cinematic territory in which he is loved the most. He is romancing, he is doing action, he is mouthing some heavy-duty dialogues and he is doing comedy – a perfect masala for his fans.

Director Prabhudheva has helmed Dabangg 3 and his style is quite visible in Salman’s performance and other aspects which I am not sure will really go well with the overall template of the Dabangg franchise. Nonetheless, if the film fulfills the promise of entertainment, the makers don’t have to worry about anything. The audience will go back to the cinemas more than satisfied. Music looks like chartbuster and that will add another dimension to what already looks like a Blockbuster affair.

Bas ab to Swaagat karne ke liye ready ho jaao Chulbul Pandey Ji Ka.

Rating: 3.5/5

