Diwali 2019: From Sonam Kapoor To Kriti Sanon, Here’s How You Can NOT Follow The Trend & Still Rock The Festive Season

Well well, it’s that time of the year again when you will rummage through your closet to pull out all the traditional outfits you’ve ever owned. So here we are in an attempt to make your life easier by giving you some tips on how to style yourself this Diwali and rock the show! Have a look at how Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Mouni Roy went for solid colours and rocked them.

While everyone is running for checkered prints, polka dots or stripes you can steal the show by carrying solid colors like no one else. And here are 3 times Bollywood celebs have opted for some evergreen colors and have looked absolutely stunning!

1. Mouni Roy:

Mouni is one actress who knows how to floor us all with her fashion choices each time she steps out. And the Naagin actress has done it again and this time she is the lady shinning in Black. Contrary to popular belief that black is not the color for Diwali, Mouni certainly rocked this all-black ensemble.

Mouni paired a solid black kurta with a black sharara and completed her look with a black net dupatta. The outfit was sequenced with silver beads and Mouni completed her look with statement silver jhumkas and bandles.

Check out Mouni’s look here:

2. Kriti Sanon:

Kriti rocked the white-collared kurti dress which was super breezy and clearly looked like a breath of fresh air among the extremely heavy Diwali looks all around you.

Kriti kept her look simple and kept her makeup to an absolute minimal and wore only golden jhumkas!

3. Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor is the ultimate fashionista and this look of hers is just the ultimate proof. Sonam rocked the white saree with the best twist to the blouse which served as a blouse and a style statement jacket!

Sonam’s white saree was printed with veils all over it and had an elegant brown shredded border to it. Her blouse was half-hidden in the saree and half over her shoulder as a jacket. She completed her make up with a bronze finish and a well-defined eyeliner and purple lipstick along with pearl earrings complimented the diva’s look!

Check out sonam’s look below:

Well, this is our pick for all those of you who want to celebrate your Diwali in a very subtle yet statement manner this year and not go extravagant! Do let us know what you feel about our list and if you would like us to cover any other Diwali concerns for you in the comments section.

