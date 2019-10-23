Shah Rukh Khan’s Next With Atlee CONFIRMED! Director Harish Shankar Reveals The News

To all those who are waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday to get to know what’s his next, the wait is over. It’s Atlee’s next and it’s CONFIRMED. No more rumours, no more speculations, because Atlee has agreed to it and Atlee’s fans have all the reasons to scream with excitement.

All of this happened when writer-director Harish Shankar gave a speech at the press meet of Atlee’s upcoming film Whistle. He was talking about the film and suddenly started talking about Atlee’s project with SRK.

He said, “More than writer-director, I’m waiting for this as a fan. The news is coming out, I don’t know how immediately this will happen. Atlee sir is going to direct King Khan, SRK. Being a huge fan of SRK, I’m waiting for this combo so that I can also come to that function and see SRK. I’m a huge fan of King Khan. All the best for all your ventures.”

Watch the video here:

The 33-year-old Atlee Kumar is among Tamil mainstream cinema’s most in-demand directors, having made blockbusters such as Theri and Mersal. His new film Bigil is set to release later this month.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee won’t be a remake of any south Indian hit but an original script, a source revealed. Reportedly, Atlee wrote the script a while back and the film, an action drama, is meant to be an all-out commercial entertainer to be produced by SRK’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Talking about Bigil, the Kollywood sports action film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has Vijay in dual roles. As the Tamil superstar will be seen donning the role of a footballer and a local don.

