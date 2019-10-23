Amitabh Bachchan To Host Diwali Party After 2 Years, Here Are The Guests Who Will Be Gracing The Event

With Diwali around the corner, the country is gearing up for the festival. One of the main attractions of the season has to be the numerous Bollywood Diwali parties. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is known for one such bash will be throwing a Diwali party after two years and below are names of guests expected at the Bachchan gala.

Big B is all set to throw a party and celebrate the festival of lights with his family and friends from the industry. This is after two years that the Bachchan’s will be hosting a Diwali party since in 2017 they didn’t after the demise of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father and in 2018 after the demise of Shweta Bachchan’s father-in-law.

The party is said to have in attendance Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Aanand Pandit, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt amongst many others.

Not just Big B but his neighbor next door Anil Kapoor is also known for hosting a lavish Diwali party with wife Sunita Kapoor and kids Sonam Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan who was recently discharged from Nanavati hospital after his routine check will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, Jhund, and Chehre.

