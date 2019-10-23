Bhaagamathie: Bhumi Pednekar To Reprise Anushka Shetty’s Role In Hindi Remake Of Horror Thriller?

Gorgeous actress Bhumi Pednekar who made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 is one of the most sought out actresses in Bollywood these days. The talented actress who keenly awaits for her big Diwali release Saandh Ki Aankh is in news all over for all good reasons.

Reportedly, the makers of Telugu horror-thriller Bhaagmathie have approached Bhumi Pednekar for the titular role in Hindi remake and the talks are in between the makers and the actress.

However, an official confirmation from the makers related to the same is yet to be made.

Talking about Bhaagamathie, the bilingual horror thriller had Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty in lead along with Mollywood actors Jayaram, Unnimukundan, Asha Sharath along with others in important roles.

The film was helmed by G.Ashok and was produced by V.Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod under UV Creations production company.

The Anushka starrer was released last year on big screens in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Talking about Bhumi, apart from Tushar Hiranandani’s directorial Saandh Ki Aankh, the actress also has two other big releases in form of Amar Kaushik’s Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz’s directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Whereas, Anushka who was last seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has filmmaker Hemant Madhukar’s directorial Nishabdam opposite R.Madhavan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!