Wake Up Narcos Fam, Wagner Moura To Visit International Film Festival Of India 2019

The Elite Squad actor Wagner Moura best known for his lead role in Narcos as Pablo is all set to visit India in November. He will be visiting Goa especially for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) where his directorial debut Marighella is in debut competition. He will be there to present his film and will also attend an In Conversation titled ‘The Magnificent Artist’ where he will talk about his journey as an actor and a filmmaker.

IFFI Goa is all set to take place from 20th November to 28th November and this year being the 50th edition, the plans are to make it bigger and better with I & B Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister of Goa Shri Pramod Sawant keenly following each and every development related to the festival.

There are many other big names that are going to be part of the 9-day Film Festival but according to the source, things are being kept under wraps.

Wagmer Moura will also be interacting with budding filmmakers as part of the programme.

This year the jury for international competition will also have few renowned names from across the globe like French filmmaker Mr. Robin Campillo who was also a member of the Cannes International Jury 2019, renowned Chinese filmmaker Mr. Zhang Yang and Ms. Lynne Ramsay, who is one of the leading lights of young British cinema and Mr. John Bailey, Cinematographer and Ex. President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts who will chair the jury. Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy is a juror for the International competition too.

