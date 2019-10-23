Ayushmann Khurrana Becomes An Investor In A Start-Up, Will Feature In Their Ads

Ayushmann Khurrana with back to back hits and remarkable performances in each of them has become a highly bankable star. Spreading his boundaries the actor has now invested in a start-up company called The Man Company.

Grapevine also has that the actor will be featuring in the ads of the brand and will be seen promoting it. With this, Ayushmann has joined the list of long list of Bollywood celebrities who have tried their luck in start ups. The actor has not made any official announcements by his side and they are awaited. But the Founder and managing director of the Man Company revealed that the investment is strategic and the actor will not be holding any position in the Board of Directors.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Amar Kaushik directorial Bala alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Bala is set for a release on November 7. He also has Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Jitendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo.

Also, it was recently that the actor revealed that he is planning to take a break since he has worked a lot is the past couple of years.

