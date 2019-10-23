JUST IN! Vicky Kaushal In Anees Bazmee-Ekta Kapoor’s Next Out & Out Comedy?

Vicky Kaushal has been on filmmakers’ radar ever since his last outing, Uri: The Surgical Strike, turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. With multiple projects in his kitty like Bhoot, Takht, amongst others – one genre that fans are dying to witness him in, is comedy. But looks like Anees Bazmee is bringing our wish to reality too!

Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kartik Aaryan and John Abraham’s Pagalpanti, it is being said that Anees Bazmee has already been roped in as a director by producer Ekta Kapoor for an out and out comedy. A report by Pinkvilla further suggests that Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the lead in a never-seen-before avatar.

“Vicky Kaushal will be essaying the role of the primary hero. Everyone has seen him in varied roles so far and the actor has been wanting to do a good comedy for quite sometime. He had met the filmmaker sometime earlier this year when Bazmee bounced the idea of the project to him. He had liked the idea and now, the script is almost ready. Vicky has given his nod and now, his team is figuring out his dates to get the film rolling,” reveals a source close to the development.

Furthermore, regarding Anees Bazmee and Ekta Kapoor’s association, “Talks have been on for some time now. Anees bhai signed the film a few weeks ago. It’s a family entertainer like his other films, which will be mounted on a huge scale. Ekta has been wanting to work with the director for sometime now and produce an out and out comedy, which will roll sometime next year-end,” further reveals the source.

Well, this is going to be one exciting project which will mark the firsts of many associations! Are y’all excited?

