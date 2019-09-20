Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship VS Chehre: It’s Going To Be Vicky Kaushal VS Amitabh Bachchan At The Box Office

Karan Johar’s horror venture – Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship has been making the right kind of noise since its announcement. This film marks Vicky’s second collaboration with Dharma Productions and Karan’s first film in this genre. The film was slated for a November 15 release this year but today the makers of the film announced that the film will now hit the theatres on February 21 next year.

The team wrote, “The tides are changing… Fear sets sail towards you on a new date. #Bhoot : Part One – #TheHauntedShip in cinemas on 21st February, 2020.” But it looks like Bhoott won’t be the only film releasing on that day.

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre is also set to release on the same day. Which means it will be Vicky Kaushal VS Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen on February 21. Not just these two films but Anurag Basu’s untitled film with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sana Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh is also slated for release on the same date. Now, it will be fun to see how this rolls out for the three films now.

Directed by Rumi Jafry, Chehre also Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. The film is said to be a mystery-thriller that revolves around a group of friends who play a psychological game after they meet after a long time. Bachchan will be essaying the role of a lawyer while Emraan will essay the role of a business tycoon. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

On the other hand, Anurag Basu’s next untitled film has an ensemble star cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Sana Shaikh Fatima, Rohit Sharath. Reportedly, the film will be on the same parallels like Life In a Metro. It will have four stories interlinked with a lot of dark humour.

Talking about Bhoot Part One, the film marks Dhada director Shashank Khaitan’s debut as a producer and Bhanu Pratap Singh’s debut as a director. Karan Johar earlier revealed how the title Bhoot is a trademark of Ram Gopal Varma and RGV instantly honoured his request to use it for his film.

