JUST IN! Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship: Release Date Of Vicky Kaushal Starrer Postponed

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a horror movie for the first time and the audience is super excited about the film. Titled as Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, a few days ago, the actor shared a poster & announced the release date of the film. However, today Karan Johar shared that the film is now pushed ahead.

The new release date of Vicky’s film Bhoot is now February 21, 2020. Earlier, it was supposed to release on November 15, 2019.

KJo tweeted a new poster & announced the new release date. He wrote, “The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news ……”

The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news …… pic.twitter.com/iXTsiEuJcW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019

Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Shashank Khaitan.

Apart from Bhoot, Vicky Kaushal is also a part of Udham Singh biopic which is being helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The talented actor will also be working with Karan Johar in his period drama titled Takht. This period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

