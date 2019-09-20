Akshay Kumar To Play PM Narendra Modi In His Upcoming Biopic?

We witnessed a biopic based on PM Narendra Modi earlier this year, which starred Vivek Oberoi in lead and could only hit the theatres after surpassing numerous hurdles. Now, another biopic on the Prime Minister is on the cards which is being said to have Akshay Kumar play the titular role.

As per a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, not only Akshay but even Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher are being considered for the project and while PM Modi is happy with three of the actors stepping into hia shoes, more chances lie in the kitty of the Mission Mangal actor.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “Anupamji and Pareshji are not only dear to Modiji they are also very good actors. However, Akshay Kumar will bring certain saleability to the project. It is important to cast an actor who would draw in the audience,” further adding that the PM’s office is “understandably wary” of a bio-pic about PM Modi after what was done to his life’s story in the bio-pic directed by Omung Kumar.”

Furthermore, it is being said that Modi wants his biography to be made with real instances without any sugar coating and is looking forward to having a project of the sorts. “The next time, PM Modi may want to know what goes into the film about his life. He is not interested in a sycophantic over-sweetened biopic. The PM doesn’t take kindly to jee-huzoori,” the source further adds.

Only time will tell who of the three plays PM Modi but it indeed will be interesting to see amother project with better portrayal!

