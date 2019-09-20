Alia Bhatt Pours Her Heart Out In This Lovely Birthday Post For Dad Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt turns 71 today. The actress took to her Instagram page and poured her heart out in a birthday post she shared for her father. Bhatt shared adorable throwback photos from her childhood and we can’t get enough of her cuteness and their beautiful bond.

The Highway actress captioned the pics, “Hey pops. It’s been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you’re a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest.. also you’re very funny.. did I tell you I think you’re super talented too? 🌞🙃 Happy Birthday Daddy .. You amaze me every single day! There is no one like you and I repeat no one 💓 I love you👨‍👧”\.

Take a look at the post below:

For the very first time, Alia Bhatt will be working with her dad Mahesh Bhatt in his upcoming directorial titled Sadak 2. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

They have been shooting for Sadak 2 from the past few months.

Along with Sadak 2, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!