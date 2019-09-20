Chhichhore Box Office: Surpasses Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety & 3 Others In All Time Grossers List

Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma led Chhichhore ended 2nd week on a healthy note as it collected 3.51 crores on Thursday. The two weeks total business of the film is 109.30 crores and it still has a lot of steam left.

After crossing 6 films in the All Time Highest grossers chart yesterday, it has crossed 4 more big films including ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores), Housefull 3 (107.70 crores) & Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores).

As the film now enters the third week, it will be looking for a steady trend again and will be targeting the lifetime scores of films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (110 crores), Jai Ho (111 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores) & Holiday (112.65 crores).

There’s not much competition for Chhichhore this week apart from Dream Girl which it has already survived and new release The Zoya Factor which will hardly affect it. Even next week, until Oct 2, when War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will occupy most of its screens, Chhichhore will enjoy a good run. The film is currently taking a shot at 150 crores mark.

As the film crossed 100 crores mark recently, film’s one of the lead actor Tahir Raj Bhasin expressed his happiness. Speaking about it, he said that the whole team of the film should be thanked for the film’s 100-crore milestone.

“It’s a hugely gratifying moment for an artist like me. I have been part of really good projects which I’m extremely proud of and ‘Chhichhore’ will stand tall among my body of work. This is my first Rs 100 crore film and I know I will cherish this moment always,” said Tahir.

“As an actor, ‘Chhichhore‘ has been one of the most creatively fulfilling projects and I thank my director Nitesh Tiwari for making me a part of his vision. I also thank my awesome producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the trust and congratulate the entire team of Chhichhore for this huge success,” he added.

