Bubbly actress Alia Bhatt who was last seen in filmmaker Abhishek Verman’s directorial Kalank has been all busy from the past number of days shooting for her dad Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial, Sadak 2.

According to recent reports, the young actress who is known for her punctuality and professionalism didn’t take things lightly or for granted on sets of Sadak 2 just because it was her dad’s film.

The actress was even willing to give retakes if she ever felt that she hasn’t given her best in scenes.

Alia in Sadak 2 will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in lead. Apart from Alia and Aditya, Sadak 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

The film is a sequel of 1991 release Sadak.

With Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt has returned to direction almost after two decades.

Apart from Sadak 2, Alia also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia will also be making her debut in Tollywood with Telugu venture RRR which is being helmed by Baahubali director Rajamouli. The film also stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles.

RRR also has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a major role. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of 300 crores, and will hit big screens on 30th July 2020.

