All ISN’T Well Between Divyanka Tripathi & Ekta Kapoor? Truth Revealed!

Divyanka Tripathi is high on buzz with her latest web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. That being one of the reasons, there’s nothing related to the TV actress that goes missing from her massive fan base, and the latest is about Ekta Kapoor’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations where viewers were quick to point out Tripathi’s absence.

Amidst other actors, Ekta Kapoor held Ganpati celebrations at her place and invited various industry members including Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, Pearl V Puri, amongst others. Soon, rumours of a rift between Divyanka and Ekta were rife. However, the Yeh Hai Mohobbatein actress is setting the records right and has rubbished all the news.

Divyanka in a conversation with Pinkvilla said, “We (Ekta and I) are professional friends! Everyone has various circles of friends – the ones who are the closest, then those who you like and respect, then the acquaintances. We like and respect each other. People specially want to see me in every get together of hers because of a certain rumour. If we had any big tiff, then that would have been visible far more than this because we both are self-respecting people.”

However, Divyanka along with hubby Vivek Dahiya had visited Vikas Kalantri’s house on the festive occasion, the pictures of which are viral on the internet!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tripathi made her debut in the digital domain with the web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

In the upcoming web series, Divyanka plays a professional chef. She is paired with Rajeev Khandelwal.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala also features Priyanshu Chatterjee, Barkha Bisht, Navneet Nishan and Manini Mishra.

Divyanka and Ekta share a long professional relationship, since 2013. Ekta had produced the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that made the actress a household name overnight.

