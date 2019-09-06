Arjun Rampal got into a slanging match with trolls over an Instagram post he shared in the wake of Mumbai’s recent torrential rains. The Insta video showed a luxury car struggling to negotiate the waterlogged streets of the city.

Arjun Rampal Trolled For 'Drive Indian Cars' Post; His Comeback Is SAVAGE!
“Only Indian cars survive in this weather. Be safe. Drive Indian,” wrote Arjun, as caption to the video, that had a flashy red Mercedes partly submerged on a flooded road.

The trolling started soon after. “What rubbish bro so you also stop using Range Rover and buy a Maruti Alto,” quipped one user.

Arjun replied: “Took the video from my Alto.”

Not to be outdone, the troll hit back: “Nice bro appreciated. Donate your range rover to me.”

