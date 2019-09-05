Post the Zero debacle, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan left everyone in shock when he opted out of his signed projects, and announced break from Bollywood for a while. Many actors post his decision put forth their opinions and now joining the list is Akshaye Khanna.

Akshaye is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming courtroom drama, Section 375, alongside Richa Chadha. We met the duo for an exclusive conversation, and asked the Dil Chahta Hai actor about his stance on SRK’s decision. To this, Akshaye said, “Every actor goes through their time where they feel ‘Okay, I might not want to work for 6 months’ or Shah Rukh might feel ‘I’m not getting the right script.. I’m not motivated by whatever I’m reading.. ghar pe baithta hu, I’ll enjoy spend time with my family, I’ll travel and read scripts.’ Waisa bhi waqt aata hai.”

Furthermore, upon being asked whether it is pressuring for an actor, he said, "Shah Rukh Khan has been working since 30-35 days. He's do so much work.. today if he wants to take a year off, what is the problem? Let him take a year off, why not?" Meanwhile, Richa Chadha put forth her opinion on it. Check out the full video below:





Meanwhile, the duo is gearing up for the release of Section 375 which is slated for September 13, 2019 release. The movie is directed by Ajay Bahl.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, has not signed any project yet. A lot of reports about various projects starting from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, to Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty’s Satte Pe Satta remake and the latest regarding a project with Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been all around the internet. However, there has been no official announcement made about any of those yet.

Only time will tell when and with which project our favourite SRK will come up with but all we can hope is for that to happen soon!

What is your take on it? Share with us in the comment section below.