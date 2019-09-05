Mission Mangal Box Office: With 327% Of ROI, Akshay Kumar BEATS Ranbir Kapoor!

Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal is turning out to be a highly successful affair at the box office. The movie has already turned out to be the actor’s highest ever grosser and with its stable run despite several obstacle is continuing its record-breaking spree. It has now surpassed the profits of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju.

Making collections of 192.40 crores* at the box office, the Return of Investment for the movie has further increased to 147.4 crores, which leads to in total profits of 327.55%. With this, it has surpassed the ROI% of Sanju which had raked in 326% of profits in its lifetime run. Sanju was one riot at the box office, and surpassing it is another feather added to Akshay Kumar’s kitty.

Only time will tell how exciting the numbers further get for the movie, and what more surprises are in store for us.

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal, which revolves around the story of India’s Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission, has also become actor Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in Australia, surpassing his earlier movies including PadMan, Kesari, and Housefull franchise amongs others.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, “Mission Mangal” also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen.

Akshay had earlier said: “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”

