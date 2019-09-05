Pepeta Teaser Out: Nora Fatehi Looks Stunning As Ever – WATCH!

The beautiful bundle of talent – Nora Fatehi is on a roll and how! The multifaceted lass, who is currently basking in rave reviews for her recent performances in the film Batla House and the music video ‘Pachtaoge’, is now all set to mesmerize us all once again with her new international project – Pepeta.

Nora recently dropped the teaser of this Afro-Latino number and looks like the gorgeous gal has definitely upped her ante with this one. The barely 20-seconds video, which marks Nora’s second independent single, gives out a beachy vibrant vibe and shows Nora in a sexy new avatar with hot pink hair. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Nora’s exotic voice, ensuring us that the gal has slayed it once again.

Produced by Nora, this independent single has been Nora’s dream project and she has worked really hard for six months to put together a team of international artists for this project, to make it truly a global venture.

Shot in Thailand over a period of two days, Pepeta is helmed by Moroccan director – Abderrafia El Abdioui, who has earlier collaborated with Nora for the Arabic version of Dilbar. The music, which is a groovy mix of Afro and Latino genres is composed by S2Kizzy and Tizaf Mochine, and the lively number is sung by the talented Nora and renowned Afro singer Rayvanny.

Interestingly, while this is the second time Nora is producing and lending her vocals for a music single, first being the chartbuster Arabic version of Dilbar, with Pepeta Nora marks her debut as an English singer.

Commenting on the music single, Nora said, “I always wanted to sing in English and now I have finally got a chance to do it with Pepeta. It is truly a global project, in the sense that, different artists, from different parts of the world, have come together for this single. In fact, this is the first time someone from Bollywood has collaborated with an Afro artist.” Further talking about the energetic mood of the song, she said, “The song has an urbane vibe to it and is a foot-tapping peppy club number. There is a certain raw attitude to the track and I have sung the song too with a certain sassiness.”

Another thing that stands out in the teaser of the song, is Nora’s gorgeous hot-pink hairdo. Speaking about it the young talent said, “Me and Marcelo Pedrozo created the looks for the music video. The pink hair was particularly designed by us to project a very urbane international feel and to also present and introduce my alter ego Noriana into the international music scene.”

Well looks like, while the confident and stunning Nora is paving her way as a stellar actress in Bollywood, she is all set to make her mark as an excellent singer internationally too. Way to go gal.

Pepeta is scheduled to release on September 9, 2019.

