With Saaho, Director Sujeeth Debuts In Koimoi Directors’ Box Office Power Index

Saaho has been a roller-coaster ride for its makers. This Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer has been sliding down at the box office. The mixed reports since day 1 suggested the same, and this was inevitable. Due to a tremendous pre-release buzz of the film, the movie found a good headstart.

The movie now stands at 109.28 crores at the box office (Hindi). It’s just the first week for the film and has some juice left in it. But, tomorrow, two notable movies in Chhichhore and IT: Chapter 2 will release. They, surely, will dent the business of Saaho and will put some brakes to it.

With the film entering the 100 crore club, not only Prabhas has entered the Power Index but also director Sujeeth has made a place for himself in a separate list. In the list of Koimoi’s Director Power Index, Sujeeth has made his debut with Saaho.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Director Name 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total Rohit shetty 500 600 50 1150 Rajkumar Hirani 200 600 100 900 Ali Abbas Zafar 200 600 50 850 SS Rajamouli 100 500 600 Kabir khan 200 300 50 550 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 200 300 50 550 Vijay Krishna Acharya 100 200 50 350 Nitesh Tiwary 300 50 350 Sandeep Reddy Vanga 200 200 Aditya Dhar 200 200 Rakesh Roshan 200 200 Sajid Nadiadwala 200 200 Sooraj Barjatya 200 200 Farah Khan 200 200 Remo D'Souza 200 200 Indra Kumar 200 200 A.R. Murugadoss 200 200 Ayan Mukerji 100 100 Shankar 100 100 Siddharth Anand 100 100 Ahmed Khan 100 100 Arbaaz Khan 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Anand L. Rai 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Siddique 100 100 Abhinav Kashyap 100 100 Zoya Akhtar 100 100 Vikas Bahl 100 100 David Dhawan 100 100 Rahul Dholakia 100 100 Amit Sharma 100 100 Shree Narayan Singh 100 100 Neeraj Pandey 100 100 Prabhu Deva 100 100 Amar Kaushik 100 100 Tinu Suresh Desai 100 100 Sanjay Gupta 100 100 Meghna Gulzar 100 100 Karan Malhotra 100 100 Yash Chopra 100 100 Anees Bazmee 100 100 Anurag Basu 100 100 Anubhav Sinha 100 100 Subhash Kapoor 100 100 Shashank Khaitaan 100 100 Sajid Khan 100 100 Karan Johar 100 100 Sohail Khan 100 100 Luv Ranjan 100 100 Farhad-Sajid

100 100 Reema Kagti 100 100 Jagan Shakti 100 100 Mohit Suri 100 100 Ashwini Dhir 100 100 Abhishek Verman 100 100 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 100 100 Akiv Ali 100 100 Abbas Mustan 100 100 Raj Kumar Gupta 100 100 Ajay Devgn 100 100 Farhan Akhtar 100 100 Sujeeth 100 100 Advait Chandan 50 50 Sriram Raghavan 50 50

Sujeeth had earlier revealed that a major chunk of the film’s budget was spent on action. “The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” Sujeeth had said.

Apart from Abu Dhabi, the film has also been shot across major locales in Europe. The film, being shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, also stars Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi in key roles. A UV Creations production, Saaho is produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore.

