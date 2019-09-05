Saaho has been a roller-coaster ride for its makers. This Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer has been sliding down at the box office. The mixed reports since day 1 suggested the same, and this was inevitable. Due to a tremendous pre-release buzz of the film, the movie found a good headstart.

The movie now stands at 109.28 crores at the box office (Hindi). It’s just the first week for the film and has some juice left in it. But, tomorrow, two notable movies in Chhichhore and IT: Chapter 2 will release. They, surely, will dent the business of Saaho and will put some brakes to it.

With Saaho, Director Sujeeth Debuts In Koimoi Directors’ Box Office Power Index

With the film entering the 100 crore club, not only Prabhas has entered the Power Index but also director Sujeeth has made a place for himself in a separate list. In the list of Koimoi’s Director Power Index, Sujeeth has made his debut with Saaho.

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
Rohit shetty500600501150
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Nitesh Tiwary30050350
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Remo D'Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Siddharth Anand100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Prabhu Deva100100
Amar Kaushik100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Farhad-Sajid
100100
Reema Kagti100100
Jagan Shakti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Sujeeth100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050

Sujeeth had earlier revealed that a major chunk of the film’s budget was spent on action. “The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” Sujeeth had said.

Apart from Abu Dhabi, the film has also been shot across major locales in Europe. The film, being shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, also stars Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi in key roles. A UV Creations production, Saaho is produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore.

