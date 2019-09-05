With Saaho, Director Sujeeth Debuts In Koimoi Directors’ Box Office Power Index

Saaho has been a roller-coaster ride for its makers. This Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer has been sliding down at the box office. The mixed reports since day 1 suggested the same, and this was inevitable. Due to a tremendous pre-release buzz of the film, the movie found a good headstart.
The movie now stands at 109.28 crores at the box office (Hindi). It’s just the first week for the film and has some juice left in it. But, tomorrow, two notable movies in Chhichhore and IT: Chapter 2 will release. They, surely, will dent the business of Saaho and will put some brakes to it.
With the film entering the 100 crore club, not only Prabhas has entered the Power Index but also director Sujeeth has made a place for himself in a separate list. In the list of Koimoi’s Director Power Index, Sujeeth has made his debut with Saaho.
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Nitesh Tiwary
|300
|50
|350
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Siddharth Anand
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Prabhu Deva
|100
|100
|Amar Kaushik
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Farhad-Sajid
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Jagan Shakti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
Sujeeth had earlier revealed that a major chunk of the film’s budget was spent on action. “The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” Sujeeth had said.
Apart from Abu Dhabi, the film has also been shot across major locales in Europe. The film, being shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, also stars Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi in key roles. A UV Creations production, Saaho is produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore.
