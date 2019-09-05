Hrithik Roshan REVEALS Why Taking Up Super 30 Was A Difficult Decision For Him

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who played the role of a Bihari teacher in his last movie Super 30, took a huge risk in his career when he said yes for the film.

The actor had to go under a major transformation on himself from his handsome hunk image to a rugged teacher’s role who lives in a small house in Patna. What was one of the biggest challenges for the actor was learning the language and the body language of the north Indians.

It wasn’t like that the actor had back to back blockbuster hits at the Box Office and chose the script like this for a huge risk. But, the actor took the risk and ruled the part. And, after receiving outstanding responses from all across for his performance and for the film he shares, “Taking up Super 30 was indeed a difficult decision for me. It’s not like I’ve had back-to-back blockbusters to take on a film like this, which is not in the commercial realm. It’s not a mainstream film. So, when I heard the script, it seemed a difficult call to take. It was a big risk. But I’m a curious soul. I wanted to take on this adventure and do something that pulled my heart strings. Mentally, the calculation didn’t seem to be a commercially viable one. But my heart wanted to do it. I wanted to find out what would happen if I did it. Doing the film, I learnt a lot of things. Like it’s important to follow your heart rather than box-office calculations. I felt strongly about this film. I was guided by my instincts. I’m extremely happy I took that call to do it.”

The actor’s performance was widely hailed by the critics and the audience both, while the film has been jotted down in the history to be one of the few films which have been declared tax free in over a record number of 8 states of the nation.

Apart from this the actor is all set to treat the audience with his action packed role in WAR which is all set to release soon.

