Vijay Deverakonda REVEALS His Two Current Favourite Bollywood Actors & They Are A Couple!

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is by now a well-known name all over India among cine-goers for his blockbuster Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, which was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in lead.

The young actor who was last seen in Telugu venture Dear Comrade, in numerous interviews had stated that he has been receiving many Bollywood offers, but as if now he is yet to receive a role and a project that will encourage him to sign in dotted lines.

Vijay, who shares a great rapport with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was offered a role by the latter in a Hindi remake of former’s last Telugu release i.e Dear Comrade. As Karan has officially bought in the rights of the remake of the original in Hindi, but Vijay politely refused the offer.

The actor who recently happened to be in Mumbai for special screening of Dear Comrade in an interview to a leading entertainment tabloid had all good to say about Karan.

As the Arjun Reddy star when asked about his working experience in Mumbai, in an interview to Bombay Times he said, “I haven’t spent much time here and whenever I am in this city, it’s always for work. Every time I am here, the constant thing I do is see Karan Johar. He is my only connect to this part of the world and has been the warmest host and chillest dude.”

When asked about his plans of making debut in Bollywood, the actor said, “It’s time a Hindi film happened. I am as curious as you are to see where this goes.”

When asked who his favourite actors are from B-town, he said, “Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently my favourite actors.”

Apart from Bollywood, the actor also revealed names of his favourite Hollywood stars, as he said, “Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington have been all-time favourites.”

From work front, Vijay will soon be making producing his Telugu productional venture which has been titled, Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, under his production house King Of The Hill.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!