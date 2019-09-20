The Kapil Sharma Show: Pankaj Tripathi Gets Teary-Eyed As His Guru Manoj Bajpayee Dictates A Funny Incident

The Kapil Sharma Show has become an integral part of our daily lives. We wait for the weekend to just sit and spend time with our families while watching the show. Not just that, we often spot our parents watching the repeat telecast too. The show has a fan base of its own. Every week we see a new celebrity coming and gracing the show with their presence. This week it was Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi who came to promote The Family Man, Amazon Prime’s new web series.

Manoj was narrating a funny story about Pankaj while he was working at Maurya. Pankaj then narrated the whole incident and said, “I got a call that Manoj ji is here. I used to do theatre back then so the kitchen staff knew it. I told them that whenever he orders anything from his room, I’ll be the one to take it. So I went there, met bhaiyya, said ‘Pranaam, even I am into theatre’, touched his feet and left the room. Next day he checked out and left for the airport. But he left a hawai chappal behind. The housekeeping supervisor said ‘Are! Your Manoj bhai is gone but he left his chappal here’. I said don’t submit it, give it to me,” as soon as he narrated this, the audience were laughing their heart out to it.

He further added, “Kyun? Eklavya ki tarah agar main inke khadau mein apna paer daal lu (Why? If like Eklavya I, too, could put my feet in his slipper)…” Pankaj said this in an emotional trembling voice and broke down. He became teary-eyed and Manoj immediately hugged him and thanked him. The audience couldn’t stop applauding for Pankaj and also gave him a standing ovation. Check out the promo here:

Isn’t it the perfect ‘guru shishya’ jodi?

