Swara Bhasker Dealing With Her High Heels At IIFA Is Every Ordinary Girl Ever!

Ditching high heels, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker walked the green carpet for an event here barefoot.

Swara took to Twitter on Thursday, where she shared two photographs taking off her black pointy stiletto. She confessed that she cannot walk in heels.

“Of course this happened! My lifelong enmity with heels continues onto the red carpet #cantdoheels,” she wrote.

Of course this happened!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 My lifelong enmity with heels continues onto the red carpet 🙈🙈🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #cantdoheels pic.twitter.com/9kuR8ddNIH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 19, 2019

Recently, “Veere Di Wedding” star Swara Bhasker lost her footwear when she went to Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal here, and she added a funny twist to it by saying that it gave her a chance to show her true devotion.

The actress took to Twitter to share her experience of visiting Lalbaughcha Raja pandal. She was wearing her Kolhapuri flats when she visited the pandal, but couldn’t find them while coming back. She had to return barefoot.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!