Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan To Host The Launch Of Upcoming Season At A Metro Station In Mumbai?

Metro stations have become a very heated topic recently. From celebrities protesting to not cut the Aarey forest for Mumbai Metro construction to Akshay Kumar secretly travelling by metro, this topic has headlined the news more than ever. Now, it seems like the team of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 are also going to use the Metro for its promotion.

Yes, you read it right. According to reports in Spotboye, the team of Bigg Boss season 13 will get Salman Khan on the Mumbai Metro to launch the show in presence of the media. It will be for the first time that a reality show launch will take place at a Metro station. Earlier, during the last season that took place in Goa, Salman had made an entry in style on a boat keeping up with the theme of the season.

Salman and team have decided to interact with media on September 23 at one of the Metro stations. So all you Salman Khan fans gear up and be alert as you might spot Bhai at a metro station. Meanwhile, take a look at the promo video of Bigg Boss 13 right here again:

Arriving on Colors Tv, the show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm from September 29. Few names including Vijender Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Dayanand Shetty, Siddharth Shukla, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Aarti Singh are said to be a part of this season.

Earlier this month, Rakhi Sawant took to social media and announced that she will also be a part of Bigg Boss 13 and will enter the house with her British husband. She was earlier coming inside the house with Deepak Kalal. Now, all we can do is, is to wait and see who all enter the Bigg Boss house.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!