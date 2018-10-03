Life In A… Metro Sequel: Aditya Roy Kapur To Join Rajkummar Rao & Abhishek Bachchan?

Aashiqui 2 fame, Aditya Roy Kapur went underground after his last film Ok Jaanu, and after a gap of almost two years looks like 32-year-old actor is all set to make his mark with some big projects lined up with Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt.

Aashiqui 2 actor is currently busy with Karan Johar’s ensemble cast film Kalank. He will be also seen romancing Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2, which was announced recently. Sadak 2 is a sequel to super hit Sadak (1991) and will be directed by veteran Mahesh Bhatt. With two films already in his kitty, Aditya has now bagged one more interesting project.

As per the reports by PeepingMoon.com, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in sequel of 2007 hit, Life In A Metro. After Jagga Jasoos, it’s the ambitious project of director Anurag Basu. Aditya has apparently agreed to be a part of one of the stories of this slice of life, relationship drama. Although he has been signed for the film, the details about his character are not yet revealed.

“Like the first part, the Life in a Metro sequel will also narrate the lives of people living in Mumbai, each with different issues and problems, and deal with topics like extramarital affairs, the sanctity of marriage and love. Anurag has already asked his favourite Bollywood musician Pritam to compose for the film and is currently finalizing casts. He is planning to roll the film by November end,” as revealed by sources close to PeepingMoon.com.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu himself, this yet-untitled film is said to have an ensemble cast (nine actors in total) featuring in four different stories with the metro as the common backdrop in all. The film is likely to release by the end of 2019.