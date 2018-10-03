Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan & Other Celebs Join In #ChogadaWithLove Trend To Wish Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain!

With Loveyatri only a couple of days away from its release, the entire industry has come out in support of the movie and wishing the newcomers Aayush and Warina the very best for their release.
Starting a new trend this Morning Jacqueline Fernandes took to Instagram to post a dance video with the #ChogadaWithLove. The bandwagon of ChogadawithLove was joined by Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aryan, Mailaka Arora Khan, Daisy Shah, Saina Mirza, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol, and more.
While we’re already waiting for the movie to release, we can’t wait to see how many celebrities join in with Jacqueline to celebrate the season of Loveyatri!
Here is a look of the celebrities who have posted their #ChogadaWithLove videos-
Priyanka Chopra
From these cuties and me to the team of #Loveyatri, here’s my #ChogadaWithLove challenge… Wishing you all the best @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @SKFilmsOfficial! #LoveTakesOver pic.twitter.com/TXhpmNwafC
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 3, 2018
Kartik Aaryan
Sonakshi Sinha
Daisy Shah
Malaika Arora Khan
Ritesh Deshmukh and Bobby Deol (in a cameo)
View this post on Instagram
Doing #ChogadaWithLove with my fav @iambobbydeol from the sets of Housefull 4! Whattey fun song! All the best @aaysharma, @warinahussain and @skfilmsofficial for #Loveyatri. Can’t wait to watch the film. You guys too put on your dancing shoes and share your #ChogadaWithLove!
Sania Mirza
View this post on Instagram
When #LoveTakesOver life becomes blissful, so here‘s my #ChogadaWithLove with my precious people! @realshoaibmalik @anammirzaaa. All the best for your movie #Loveyatri @aaysharma, @warinahussain, @skfilmsofficial @arpitakhansharma Spread the love by sending in videos with your loved ones on the tunes of Chogada with #ChogadaWithLove
Darshan Rawal
Jacqueline Fernandez
View this post on Instagram
Haha!! So our current obsession is #chogada here’s some #chogadawithlove literally the first and last takes with my girlies @poonamandpriyanka ❤️ which one did you like and how do you express your love?? Mine has always been through dance!! @aaysharma @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial all the best for #loveyatri #lovetakesover