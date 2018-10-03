Stree Box Office Collections: With one quarter remaining, year 2018 is turning out to be huge with several blockbusters and surprise hits in kitty. Amongst all the box office successes, Stree stands as a most profitable movie of this year. Movie received positive response from critics as well as audience with praises for performances of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha kapoor. From, economic point of view movie has already exceeded all the expectations at box office and despite of competition, mainly from Sui Dhaaga, it is still going strong at box office.

Currently in its 5th week, movie collected 2.91 crores in fifth weekend with 52 lakhs on Friday, 88 lakhs on Saturday and 1.51 crores on Sunday respectively. It’s truly commendable as considerable growth is seen even in fifth weekend. Further adding to the total, movie collected 61 lakhs on Monday and looking at the way it was trending among audiences, Stree unexpectedly picked up again on Tuesday due to holiday of Gandhi Jayanti and collected 1.24 crores. With overall collection stands at 127.42 crores, movie is showing no signs of slowing down.

Stree is the most profitable movie of the year, which was made at a moderate budget of 20 crores. As far as profit is concerned, it has earned more than six times of its budget. With Alia Bhatt’s Raazi (123.17 crores) already being crossed, it will be interesting to see how far it goes at box office.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. It successfully explored the genre of horror-comedy and stroked a chord with viewers.