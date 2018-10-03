Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga continues to weave magic at box office. The movie was never expected to set cash registers ringing from opening day itself, due to its unusual theme and content. Everything was boiled down to reviews and word-of-mouth of audiences. Luckily, after decent feedback coming its way, movie did picked up on second day and third day. During first weekend Sui Dhaaga collected 36.60 crores.

Coming to weekdays, it collected 7 crore on first Monday and the drop was negligible when compared with opening day of 8.30 crores. As trending was good and being only movie primarily present in theatres, Sui Dhaaga did benefitted from holiday of Gandhi Jayanti on Tuesday. It picked up and scored a double-digit figure of 11.75 crores on Tuesday, thus taking 5 day grand total to 55.35 crores. With such collection movie enters the list of Top 10 Highest grossers of Varun Dhawan by eliminating October (45.36 crores) and currently stands at 8th position.

Talking about actor’s highest grossers, Dilwale remains at top position with a huge total of 148 crores. In Dilwale, Varun Dhawan shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for first time. Judwaa 2 directed by David Dhawan, was amongst the highest grossers of 2017 with lifetime collection of 138 crores and it stands at second position in top 10 of actor’s highest grossing movies. With 116.60 crores, Badrinath Ki Dulhania remains at the third spot.

Looking at the pace it would be safe bet to predict that Sui Dhaaga will comfortably cross Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (78 crores) but from thereon will be interesting to see whether it would be able to cross lifetime of ABCD 2 (107 crores) or not.