PICTURE: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor Perfectly Define What #ThrowbackThursday Is!

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, audiences are also excited to know about their kids and whereabouts. From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan to Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday, everyone is keen on knowing about what they do, their plans about making a Bollywood debut.

Yesterday, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor shared a major throwback picture which is worth a million.

In the picture, we can see BFFs Shanaya, Ananya and Suhana striking a pose with their mothers Maheep, Bhavana and Gauri respectively. The picture is going viral on the Internet as all the three girls are in their teenage years. Sharing the photo, Maheep captioned it, “Time flies.”

Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya share a good bond with each other. The trio always seem to be having a great time together and their pictures are often surfaced on the internet every now and then.

Ananya recently made her debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 while Shanaya has started her career in the film industry as an assistant director. Suhana is currently studying films in New York University.

